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More arrests made in deadly Vienna mass shooting investigation; 2 on the run
By Zoe WellsTy GrantLeah Kincaid,4 days ago
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - More people have been charged in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Vienna that left two people dead and 44 injured. In a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Chris Hosey, and FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham announced that eight people were charged following multiple searches across Crisp, Dooly and Houston counties.