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Yankees’ Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger named finalists for AL Silver Slugger Award
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,4 days ago
Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger were officially announced as American League Silver Slugger Award finalists. Award creator and sponsor Louisville Slugger announced the finalists on Thursday morning, with the winners to be revealed on November 17th. The Silver Slugger Award was created in 1980 to recognize the best hitter at...