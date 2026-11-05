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Salem Army Veteran Receives $5,000 at Thrive Mt. Vernon
By Austin Williams,7 days ago
Salem resident and U.S. Army veteran Leonard Newcomb received $5,000 on Wednesday as the Illinois winner of Thrive Dispensaries’ third annual Help on the Homefront campaign, which helps eligible veterans offset housing costs or vital home improvements. From July through October, Illinois community members submitted entries on behalf of themselves or eligible veterans, sharing their stories of service and how they would use the funds. Newcomb was presented with the check at Thrive Dispensary in Mt. Vernon.