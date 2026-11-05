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Gumbo Drop: Kreatev – Atlanta Traffic
By M. Rodriquez,5 days ago
Chillhop Music just pushed through this piece for the heads to break down and critique:. Direct word from the kitchen: Kreatev’s new instrumental “Atlanta Traffic” couldn’t have a more fitting title. The track is perfect for cruising, for taking the highway on a late night and switching lanes in style. Part of our Essentials Fall compilation, this one demands both a good engine and a good set of speakers. It’s cosmic, it’s funky, it’s hard-hitting, and it’s alive.