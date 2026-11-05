undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CPU Market Outlook: Intel Nova Lake and AMD Zen 6 Could Deliver 20% CPU Performance Gains in 2027
7 days ago
The PC hardware market faces major challenges as the cost of graphics cards, RAM, and storage rises, making upgrades more expensive. That said, the CPU industry appears to be in a relatively better shape. Intel is working on its Nova Lake processors, while AMD is working on its next-gen Zen 6 architecture, and 2027 might bring substantial performance gains.