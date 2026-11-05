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Striking JFS workers no longer picketing in front of County Administration Building in downtown Elyria
By The Chronicle-Telegram,7 days ago
Striking Lorain County Job and Family Services workers, represented by United Auto Workers Local 2192, no longer are picketing in front of the County Administration Building on Middle Avenue in Elyria. Gina Jones, JFS unit chairperson at UAW Local 2192, confirmed this week in a text message that the union...
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