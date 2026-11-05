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CFMOTO CFORCE C10 PRO CONCEPT: BIG-BORE, BUILT FOR ONE
4 days ago
CFMOTO CFORCE C10 PRO CONCEPT: BIG-BORE, BUILT FOR ONE. A shorter wheelbase, single-seat layout and electronic shifting put CFMOTO’s latest ATV concept on our radar. CFMOTO has another ATV worth watching. Displayed at EICMA 2026 in Milan, the CFORCE C10 Pro concept combines a big-bore platform with a shorter wheelbase and seating for one. For riders who prefer tackling trails solo, that’s an appealing starting point.