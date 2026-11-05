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Women's Hockey Travels to Delaware to Take on Blue Hens
4 days ago
Newark, DE – Fred Rust Ice Arena. The Mercyhurst women's ice hockey team travels to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens for their first meeting of the season. Through their first 12 games of the season, the Lakers sit at 7-4-1 with an AHA record of 3-1-0. They began their season with a sweep over RPI before traveling to Duluth, Minnesota for their first ranked matchup of the year where they fell in both games. In their first AHA series of the season, the Lakers split at home with the Syracuse Orange and then followed with a road sweep over Lindenwood. Later at UConn, the Lakers fell to another ranked opponent but managed to tie in the second game of the series. After taking on Assumption for the first time in program history, the Lakers were able to come away with a sweep at home, shutting out the Greyhounds 6-0 and 3-0 in both games.