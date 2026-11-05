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Gov.-Elect Blackburn eyes 'Tennessee-style DOGE' after Tuesday's win
By Forrest Jones, 39 News,6 days ago
Tennessee Governor-Elect Marsha Blackburn says the Volunteer State stood out as a "conservative beacon" during the midterm elections. "As I said (Tuesday) night, one of the first things we're going to do is a Tennessee-style DOGE and kind of see where we are. We think that's a good starting point," Governor-Elect Blackburn said. "To do that deeper dive, that closer look, and make certain that you're bringing that budget back into line."