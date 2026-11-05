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Jackson secures $4M federal grant for U.S. 45 bypass safety upgrade
By Forrest Jones, 39 News,6 days ago
Jackson is getting $4 million in federal funding to improve safety along the U.S. 45 Bypass. The city says the grant will fund improvements at six high-crash intersections and two roadway segments. Plans include traffic signal upgrades, median barriers, new sidewalks, and more visible crosswalks. The targeted locations accounted for...
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