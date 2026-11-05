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Uff Da Turkey Trot: New Thanksgiving Tradition Hits Historic Downtown Clifton
7 days ago
Thanksgiving morning in historic downtown Clifton is getting a fun new twist. In this interview, Uff Da Turkey Trot organizers Katelyn Robinson and Kaleb Hanson preview the first annual family-friendly run and walk, from scenic 1K and 5K routes to costume fun, kids’ activities, and a pre-race carb-load dinner, and how to sign up or volunteer to be part of Clifton’s newest holiday tradition.
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