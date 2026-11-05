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Mobile Infirmary launches virtual maternal-fetal telemedicine clinic with UAB Medicine
By Jordyn Lassiter,7 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Expecting mothers in the Mobile area now have expanded access to specialized, high-risk pregnancy care without making the drive to Birmingham. Mobile Infirmary has launched its first maternal-fetal telemedicine clinic in partnership with UAB Medicine. The collaboration connects local patients facing high-risk pregnancies or complex fetal conditions directly with Birmingham-based maternal-fetal medicine specialists via live, virtual care on Mobile Infirmary’s campus.