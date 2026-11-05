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California's Newsom to commute all death sentences to life in prison without parole
By Jonathan Lloyd,6 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he will commute every California death sentence to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The governor, who is in his final term and considering a run for the White House, said in an open letter to Californians posted on his office's website that the decision was among the most difficult of his political career.