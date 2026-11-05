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Donate old tech to keep landfills clear, help families
By News Staff,7 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - NextStep Recycling urgently needs donations of used electronics to support local jobs and keep landfills clear. NextStep is dedicated to electronic reuse and environmental protection by keeping waste from landfills. The organization refurbishes working equipment, allowing them to provide computers, laptops and more to low-income families while creating jobs for those facing employment barriers.