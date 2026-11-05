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Missouri House Democrats talk priorities after breaking GOP supermajority
By Sarah Cummings,7 days ago
What are Missouri House Democrats' top priorities after breaking the GOP supermajority?. What factors contributed to Missouri Democrats' focus on the affordability crisis?. Why did Missouri House Democrats flip 16 seats in the recent election?. With major victories on Tuesday, Missouri Democrats have broken the Republican supermajority at the State...