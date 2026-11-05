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17-year-old girl critically injured in crash on Highway 93 in Kalispell
By NBC Montana Staff,6 days ago
KALISPELL, Mont. — A multi-vehicle crash on the Highway 93 Bypass near Three-Mile Drive left a 17-year-old girl critically injured Thursday morning, and investigators are still working to determine what happened. The Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at...
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