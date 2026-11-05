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Former Kentucky officer charged after allegedly hitting child with belt
By WKRC,7 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) — A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was charged with payroll theft is now also facing child abuse charges, per WDRB+WAVE. Marcel Williams is accused of hitting his 8-year-old child with a belt multiple times, leaving bruises on the child's thighs and buttocks, according to court records. Records state the child's mother filed a police report and shared photos of the child's injuries with investigators.
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