undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pilot killed in plane crash near Hamilton, NTSB investigating
By NBC Montana Staff,7 days ago
HAMILTON, Mont. — An airplane crash in the Harlan Gulch area south of Hamilton left a 43-year-old pilot dead, authorities said. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said the plane crashed east of Highway 93. The investigation began Wednesday night after a resident reported hearing what could have been an aircraft crash and the pilot was later reported overdue.