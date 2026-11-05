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Local resident files petition against Grafton water rate increase, faces jurisdiction hearing
By Nick Volpetti,7 days ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A protest petition challenging a water rate increase in Grafton faced a challenge of its own from the city regarding the validity of collected signatures in a jurisdiction hearing Thursday. Discussion centered on whether petition organizer Greg Jewell collected signatures from at least 25% of the...
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