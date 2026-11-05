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Magazine Stand :: Brilliant Flash Fiction – September 2026
By Young Writers,4 days ago
Four times a year online, Brilliant Flash Fiction publishes engaging international stories complemented by striking photography, while offering writing contests and helpful tips through social media – all open-access online. Contributors to the September 2026 issue include M.J. Hong, Patrick Lane, Leslie Michelle Nichols, Evan Laughlin, Juliet Waller, Clara Fabbro, Grant Segall, Shoshauna Shy, Jacqueline Eis, Toya L. Walker, and Christine Venzon.