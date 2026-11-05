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Watch Zach Cregger’s Massive Hit ‘Resident Evil’ Now on Digital
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,7 days ago
It’s undeniable. Director Zach Cregger has done it again. His cinematic Resident Evil reboot completely shattered box office expectations. Specifically, Sony’s fresh take on the iconic 1990s franchise secured $60 million domestically. Naturally, this massive opening weekend vastly outperformed early industry tracking. Therefore, it officially marks the largest opening in the series’ 24-year history.