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Jason Sensation reveals which WWE legend threw him out of the dressing room, how Owen Hart helped open the door for him to perform impressions on WWE television
6 days ago
Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Jason Sensation. So you learned you could do these impressions, but how does that get you in with WWE? “Yeah, so I had this dream growing up. Maybe I could somehow get in as the next Howard Finkel or the next Mean Gene, just somehow find a way because I loved it, I idolized it, I ate, slept, and breathed it. After going to broadcasting school, I was able to get a demo and started sending it in to WWE Canada. But actually, just rewind that a little bit. When I was with my first girlfriend, my first love, Terri, she got me a front-row ringside ticket to the Corel Centre for a wrestling show in Ottawa, and there was a backstage meet-and-greet, and I had a ticket for that as well. Lo and behold, it was two of my favorite wrestlers: the late great Owen Hart and the late great British Bulldog. It was my first time really up close and personal with wrestlers; I just kind of went nuts, like a huge fan. I butted the whole line, started grabbing their belts, freaking out.