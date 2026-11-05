undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Multnomah County’s billion-dollar climate accountability lawsuit a step closer to trial
By Monica Samayoa,6 days ago
Multnomah County’s multibillion-dollar climate accountability lawsuit is set to move forward after a judge denied attempts by major oil companies to dismiss the case. A separate case out of Colorado could still ultimately upend the county’s lawsuit if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against efforts by local governments to hold energy giants accountable for climate change.