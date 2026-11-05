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Building veteran brain injury care around hyperbaric oxygen: can it be done?
By Sponsored Partner Content,5 days ago
Aurelius Brain Health and Human Performance Program pairs pressurized oxygen with magnetic brain stimulation and physical training in a 19-day protocol, using chambers built by HPO.TECH. The program, called Aurelius, treats chronic traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety. It is one of several clinical efforts to apply hyperbaric...