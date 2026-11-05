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Meet the EPGP Class of 2027: Anirban Chatterjee, IIM Bangalore
By Jeff Schmitt,3 days ago
“Seven years learning how to build AI; now learning the harder question: what to build.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: If you have tapped a card anywhere between Mumbai and Melbourne in the past couple of years, there is a fair chance your transaction later passed through a data pipeline I looked after. My team’s systems moved close to two terabytes of payments data across Asia-Pacific every single day. I cannot see your coffee order, but I have almost certainly moved it.