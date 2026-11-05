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Bill moving through the House could change a 1961 law that rules local police can’t use radar to catch speeders
By Jack Reinhard,7 days ago
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Salisbury Township Police Sergeant Bryan Losagio looks for speeders along Pike Avenue. "The average speed we get is 60 miles per hour, which is 20 over the speed limit," said Sergeant Losagio. Salisbury Township and other local departments are not allowed to use radar. However, the...