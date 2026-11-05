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Perspective Films Reveals Inaugural Documentary Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
By Jack Dunn,7 days ago
Perspective Films, a new documentary co-production initiative led by independent producer Jess Devaney, has unveiled its inaugural slate of films, Variety can report exclusively. The subjects of Perspective’s first five documentaries include the clash between federal immigration enforcement and the citizens of Minneapolis, the war in Gaza and the invention of C-SPAN. “Every story on […]