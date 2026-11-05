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Volunteers install hundreds of veterans markers in Milton
By ERLANDRYA RUTLEDGE,6 days ago
MILTON, Ga. — Veterans memorial markers line streets around Crabapple and Deerfield, creating a tribute to those who served in the U.S. military. On Sunday, Nov. 1, volunteers went to work installing hundreds of pre-made markers. Especially in the Highway 9 area, each wooden memorial was inserted into sleeves designed for them. Several city team members lent a hand, as did Council Member Doug Hene.