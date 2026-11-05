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Katseye Postpones Chicago and Minneapolis Shows Due to Megan’s Illness
By Steven J. Horowitz,7 days ago
Katseye has postponed two shows on their current “Wildworld” tour due to member Megan Skiendiel’s illness. The group has postponed tonight’s show at Chicago’s United Center, as well as their performance at Minneapolis’ Target Center this Saturday. The news was announced via the respective venues’ social media pages; the group and its individual members have […]