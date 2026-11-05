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Kentucky school district warns against misinformation following report of weapon at middle school
By WKYT News Staff,7 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials at a Kentucky school district are warning families against misinformation following the report of a weapon at its middle school. Clay County Public Schools officials said Thursday in a social media post that spreading false or misleading information involving school safety “create unnecessary fear and panic within our community.”
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