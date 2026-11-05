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Feds charge second Chicago man in a month with aiming laser pointer at police helicopter
By Tim Hecke,6 days ago
For the second time in less than a month, federal prosecutors have charged someone with pointing a laser at a police helicopter flying over Chicago. Allen Florence Jr., 60, is charged with one count of “aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.” Prosecutors say Florence repeatedly pointed a green laser at a Cook County Sheriff’s Police helicopter on the West Side on September 15.
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