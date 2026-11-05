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FIRST ALERT: Wintry burst before milder, sunnier fall rebound
By Noel Navarro,7 days ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE. Radar, hourly forecasts and more with the free TV6 First Alert Weather App. A diving jetstream brings about an autumn temperature plunge to this first week of November in Upper Michigan. The surge of cold, gusty air results in the lake effect production of rain and wet snow (first flakes of the month) before gradually tapering Friday. Temperatures rebound to seasonal averages this weekend.