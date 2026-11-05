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Our Place: Up to 45% Off Black Friday Sale
3 days ago
Setting up a first home together means building a kitchen from scratch, and Our Place just opened its biggest sale of the year. Through November 30, you can save up to 45% on cookware, ovens, and kitchen essentials, with the deepest savings showing up on bundles and sets. If a registry is on your to do list, or you are shopping for a couple you love, this is a smart moment to price out the pieces that get used every single day.