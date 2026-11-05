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Good Question: What happens to money campaigns raise but don't spend?
By Victor Puente,6 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Today’s Good Question: What happens to money that campaigns raise but don’t spend?. Candidates and their campaigns may raise thousands or even millions of dollars, depending on the race. They have a few options for any money they don’t spend. The options differ depending on whether the candidate ran in a federal race, such as the U.S. House or Senate, or in a state or local race.