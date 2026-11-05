undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What to Expect From Best Buy's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales This Year
By Daniel Oropeza,7 days ago
For all intents and purposes, Black Friday sales are already here. There are plenty of deals out already, even though we're weeks away from the actual event. One of the reasons for that is the competition retailers have with each other to be the first to get your money. One of the retailers that is making the biggest early splash is Best Buy, confirming their entire plan for the rest of the year. Here's what you need to know.