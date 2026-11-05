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Meridian Mustangs Sports: This Week’s Recap, 10/27 – 11/2
By Dino Simcox,7 days ago
Mustangs football had a difficult end to their season, dropping two in a row to finish their regular season 5-5. Last week they lost to Warren County HS 42-7, and this week they were beaten by Skyline HS 40-16. Despite the losses, the Mustangs still comfortably made the playoffs. Currently, the Mustangs are the #4 seed, meaning they would host a playoff game. However, Skyline is the team directly behind them in the standings, and with one game left to play, it is likely that they will overtake the Mustangs in the standings and take the fourth seed. If this happens, the Mustangs will be the #5 seed and have to go on the road to take on Skyline.