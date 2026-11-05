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Old Town burglary spree has alderman demanding CPD develop alternatives to its ‘no-pursuit’ policy
By Tim Hecke,7 days ago
A burglary crew smashed its way into more than 10 businesses along two blocks of the Wells Street business corridor in Old Town early Thursday, leaving broken storefronts and frustrated business owners in its wake. The latest overnight spree has Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) once again calling on Chicago police to adopt technology that could help officers track fleeing suspects without engaging in dangerous vehicle pursuits.
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