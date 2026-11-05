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A New Morning In America
By Nicholas F. Benton,7 days ago
It was Donald Trump’s worst nightmare. Tuesday’s Blue Wave Tsunami, one of the nation’s most historic outcomes capping the year of its 250th birthday, will take awhile for its impact to be fully appreciated. But it arrives as a complete and total, without exception, repudiation of everything that Donald Trump has come to represent over the last decade. Everything that Trump has tried to accomplish has blown up in his face. He was a horrible businessman, as evidenced by his record numbers of bankruptcies. He chose the path of the criminal early on, goaded by his erstwhile legal counsel and who knows what else, the infamous Roy Cohn. He was the last evidence of a foul period of national excess, of a reaction formation against the noble achievements of America during the FDR years, the second world war, and the post-war recovery. Remnants of the losers of that war, fascist genocidalists, went underground trying to hang onto their foul dreams while slowly gaining ground in the 1960s and 1970s, finding an opportunity with the promotion of social excess in the 1970s that involved the hedonistic exploitation of women to stem the tide of the feminist revolution. For the young Donald Trump then, it was engagement with a degenerate personal lifestyle that coincided with an approach to business dealings that festered with deceit and corruption.