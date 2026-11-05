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Movies to Stream: The Rise And Fall of Elizabeth Holmes
By Amy Bowker,7 days ago
The biggest box office surprise of the year might be Nathan Fielder’s documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, “You Can See Everything.” After its phenomenal October 16 opening weekend ticket sales, the film expanded from an initial release in 855 theaters to 3,243 domestic theaters (including Paragon at Founders Row). In less than three weeks the movie has hauled in over $60 million and is already ranked number 6 on the Top 10 domestic highest grossing documentaries of all time.
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