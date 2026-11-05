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Your LG TV is getting a free (and unexpected) new feature
By Craig Donaldson,7 days ago
LG TVs come with plenty of free features you'd expect from a smart TV nowadays. You can download a wide selection of streaming apps, access over 400 free live TV channels through LG Channels, and use Home Hub to control and monitor smart home devices like lights, thermostats, and cameras. There are also features like Apple AirPlay and Google Cast, making it easy to cast content from your phone or tablet right to your TV.