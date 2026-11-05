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Arena Funding and Upwork’s Latest
By Chris Russell,5 days ago
Several talent and HR technology companies recently announced major updates spanning funding, AI product launches, and corporate expansion. Arena.io secured $4.5 million in capital to expand its outcomes-based workforce platform into public sector and education systems, while Joveo introduced “AI Interview Intelligence” to provide live, end-to-end guidance and automated scorecards for human interviewers. Meanwhile, ServiceNow rolled out new Productivity Assistants—highlighted by a single-thread Hiring Assistant to streamline recruiting workflows—and Upwork launched “Upwork Now,” an on-demand feature integrating with AI environments to instantly match clients with immediately available freelancers. Finally, talent matching platform Talroo announced plans to relocate its headquarters to a nearly 10,000-square-foot office at One Uptown in Austin, Texas, in December 2026.