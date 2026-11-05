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I-95 Bridge Construction to Close Bridge Street Weekdays November 6-20 in Northeast Philadelphia
6 days ago
November 5, 2026 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead Interstate 95 bridge construction will close a section of Bridge Street in Northeast Philadelphia. Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:. Friday, November 6, through Friday, November 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM,...