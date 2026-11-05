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Zoo Atlanta’s newest pandas are cute diplomats
By Emily Wu Pearson,6 days ago
Giant, fuzzy, black-and-white six-year-olds rolling around Zoo Atlanta might be the best thing the U.S. and China have going, geopolitically speaking. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the return of appropriately picky giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta in September. For zoo-goers, it was an exciting milestone. For international relations experts, it was something else.
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