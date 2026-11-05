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Pilot killed in Key Biscayne helicopter in crash identified
By Jessica De Leon,7 days ago
The pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay late Wednesday morning has been identified by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Tomas Pendas, 63, took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to an update on the investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday afternoon. His helicopter, a Robinson R44 II, had been chartered to take aerial photos and video of the powerboats participating in the 34th Annual Key West Powerboat Week multi‑day festival and signature poker run.