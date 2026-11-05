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Q3 2026 Productivity and Costs Release: Doing More with Less
By coryh,4 days ago
Nonfarm labor productivity, or output per hour worked, increased at a robust 3.6% annualized rate in the third quarter, putting year-over-year productivity growth at 2.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unit labor costs (i.e., the productivity-adjusted cost of labor), fell at a 0.7% annualized rate over the quarter but are still up 2.4% over the.