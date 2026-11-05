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Driver Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Vehicular Manslaughter for Crash with Teen Motorcyclist
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor,7 days ago
A Santa Maria Valley woman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that killed an 18-year-old motorcyclist two years ago. Lana Olivia Knor, 84, changed her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for the case stemming from an Oct. 24, 2024 fatal collision in Santa Maria.