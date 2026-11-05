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Roseanna – Yes
3 days ago
Roseanna, the solo music mononym of LA-based British/Irish singer-songwriter and actor Roseanna Brown, has released the official video for her new single ‘Yes’. Fit for a feature film in its own right, ‘Yes’ weaves a love story through its delicate acoustic guitar tones and soaring vocals from Roseanna, which build into a majestic chorus with sweeping cinematic strings. The reflective video sees Roseanna deliver a passionate performance of the track backed by projections of beautiful life moments with her husband.