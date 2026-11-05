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Woman arrested in deadly Jacksonville motorcycle crash, charged with felony hit-and-run
By News 12 Staff,6 days ago
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old motorcyclist in Jacksonville last month, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Rebekah Ann Stebbins of Jacksonville was arrested Thursday, Nov. 5, following an investigation into the Oct. 27 crash that killed Kendall Papenfuse of Richlands.
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