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ATU Delegation Contributes to Success of Conference
5 days ago
Three Arkansas Tech University representatives played an integral role in the 2026 NASPA Region IV-West Conference in Boulder, Colo. Dr. Dana Tribble, ATU associate professor of higher education and student affairs, and Dr. Rene Couture, head of the ATU School of Professional and Community Education and professor of higher education and student affairs, made two presentations at the conference.