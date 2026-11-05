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Star’s Revenge – Star’s Revenge II
5 days ago
While the name Star’s Revenge may not be familiar, it’s members certainly are. The New York band is led by the writing duo of Olive Faber (guitar/vocals) of Sunflower Bean and Emily Green (guitar/vocals) who plays lead guitar in the ascendant rock band of the last several years Geese. The line up is filled out by two more NYC music veterans, Christian Billard (drums) of the legendary noise rock band Turnip King, and Jonny Ceballos (bass)who has played with Outremont, So Long Goodnight, and The Paranoyds (just to name a few).